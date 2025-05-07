Xi Jinping's Moscow Mission: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a four-day visit to Russia, providing a crucial diplomatic boost for President Vladimir Putin. Amidst global geopolitical tensions, the visit aims to showcase that Russia remains a significant player on the world stage.

Locked in a trade dispute with the United States, China seeks to enhance its strategic partnership with Moscow. The visit will see the signing of numerous agreements, further cementing the 'no limits' collaboration between the two nations, with China being Russia's primary trading partner.

Amid efforts to reset U.S.-Russia relations, Xi and Putin will demonstrate a united front against Washington's global influence. The talks will cover sensitive topics such as energy cooperation, including discussions on the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, and issues surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

