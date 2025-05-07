Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Moscow Mission: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia, bolstering diplomatic ties with President Vladimir Putin amidst Western sanctions. The visit underscores their 'no limits' partnership, countering U.S. dominance and promoting a multipolar world. Key discussions will include energy collaboration and international relations.

Updated: 07-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:33 IST
Xi Jinping

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a four-day visit to Russia, providing a crucial diplomatic boost for President Vladimir Putin. Amidst global geopolitical tensions, the visit aims to showcase that Russia remains a significant player on the world stage.

Locked in a trade dispute with the United States, China seeks to enhance its strategic partnership with Moscow. The visit will see the signing of numerous agreements, further cementing the 'no limits' collaboration between the two nations, with China being Russia's primary trading partner.

Amid efforts to reset U.S.-Russia relations, Xi and Putin will demonstrate a united front against Washington's global influence. The talks will cover sensitive topics such as energy cooperation, including discussions on the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, and issues surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

