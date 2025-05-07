Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Cross-Border Confrontation
Following India's Operation Sindoor against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territories, Pakistani troops initiated heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara. The Indian Army has responded in kind, leading to ongoing exchanges. Local residents have sought shelter in underground bunkers amidst escalating tensions.
In the wake of India's strategic 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions, intense cross-border shelling erupted early Wednesday along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, as reported by officials.
The ceasefire breach, initiated by Pakistani forces, resulted in retaliatory fire from the Indian military. Both sides engaged in a fierce exchange, escalating tensions in the already volatile area.
With the fighting ongoing, local residents in the Karnah area have been forced to seek refuge in underground bunkers for safety. The Indian Army emphasized its precision and restraint in the operation, stating no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.
