Left Menu

Crunch Time: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set for a Weekend in Oman

Iran and the U.S. plan to resume nuclear discussions in Oman over the weekend, potentially on May 11. Previous talks were postponed due to logistical issues. Meanwhile, Russia pledges support for dialogue, aiming for a fair resolution. The U.S. warns Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:30 IST
Crunch Time: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set for a Weekend in Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fourth round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States is scheduled to take place this weekend in Oman, with May 11 as a tentative date, according to Iranian state media.

The announcement was first made by Iran's Nournews, which reported the talks would commence on Sunday, though the exact timing remains tentative. An Iranian source close to the negotiations hinted the discussions may span two days, likely either Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday, in Muscat.

Originally set for May 3 in Rome, the meeting was deferred due to 'logistical reasons,' per Omani officials. U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff confirmed efforts to proceed this weekend, coinciding with Iran reaffirming its commitment to diplomatic engagement with the U.S.

Separately, discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Iran-U.S. talks were held, with Putin offering Russia's help to facilitate a fair resolution.

Western nations accuse Iran of advancing a nuclear weapons program, a claim Iran denies, asserting its intentions are peaceful. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, maintains military action as a possible option should diplomacy fail.

"This is a crucial moment for Iran," Trump remarked to media, stressing, "They can't possess a nuclear weapon. A different path would be tragic, something we hope to avoid, but we may have no alternative," he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025