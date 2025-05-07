Crunch Time: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set for a Weekend in Oman

A fourth round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States is scheduled to take place this weekend in Oman, with May 11 as a tentative date, according to Iranian state media.

The announcement was first made by Iran's Nournews, which reported the talks would commence on Sunday, though the exact timing remains tentative. An Iranian source close to the negotiations hinted the discussions may span two days, likely either Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday, in Muscat.

Originally set for May 3 in Rome, the meeting was deferred due to 'logistical reasons,' per Omani officials. U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff confirmed efforts to proceed this weekend, coinciding with Iran reaffirming its commitment to diplomatic engagement with the U.S.

Separately, discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Iran-U.S. talks were held, with Putin offering Russia's help to facilitate a fair resolution.

Western nations accuse Iran of advancing a nuclear weapons program, a claim Iran denies, asserting its intentions are peaceful. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, maintains military action as a possible option should diplomacy fail.

"This is a crucial moment for Iran," Trump remarked to media, stressing, "They can't possess a nuclear weapon. A different path would be tragic, something we hope to avoid, but we may have no alternative," he emphasized.

