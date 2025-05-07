Operation Sindoor: Strikes Against Terrorism

In response to the gruesome Pahalgam massacre, where 26 individuals lost their lives, Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on Wednesday targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, known as a base for Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Under 'Operation Sindoor,' as announced by the Defence Ministry at 1.44 am, these military actions are described as "focused, measured and non-escalatory."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif retaliated by labeling the strikes as an "act of war," asserting Pakistan's right to respond suitably. Despite these tensions, India emphasized its targeted approach, avoiding Pakistani military facilities, and maintaining restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)