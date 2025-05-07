Operation Sindoor: Strikes Against Terrorism
India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, targeting nine terror spots in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military strikes, deemed focused and non-escalatory, were confirmed by India's Defence Ministry. Pakistan's Prime Minister condemned the strikes, terming them an 'act of war.'
In response to the gruesome Pahalgam massacre, where 26 individuals lost their lives, Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on Wednesday targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, known as a base for Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Under 'Operation Sindoor,' as announced by the Defence Ministry at 1.44 am, these military actions are described as "focused, measured and non-escalatory."
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif retaliated by labeling the strikes as an "act of war," asserting Pakistan's right to respond suitably. Despite these tensions, India emphasized its targeted approach, avoiding Pakistani military facilities, and maintaining restraint.
