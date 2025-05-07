U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Set for Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have confirmed plans to engage in discussions with China's senior economic official in Geneva, Switzerland, later this week. These talks are seen as a preliminary step towards addressing the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The officials from the U.S. will not only meet the Chinese delegates but will also have discussions with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter regarding reciprocal trade negotiations. China has not disclosed the names of their representatives attending the meeting, though Vice Premier He Lifeng is a prominent figure expected to participate.

"Economic security underpins national security, and President Trump is spearheading a mission for a robust and thriving America," Bessent stated. "I anticipate fruitful discussions aimed at reshaping the global economic landscape to favor U.S. interests."

(With inputs from agencies.)