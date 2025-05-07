Left Menu

Is a UK-US Trade Deal on the Horizon?

The U.S. and Britain are making headway in trade deal negotiations, focusing on lower tariffs for steel and autos. However, uncertainties remain due to mixed messages from U.S. officials. Discussions have been positive, with ongoing talks addressing various issues, including the UK digital services tax and phytosanitary standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:35 IST
Is a UK-US Trade Deal on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Britain have reportedly made significant strides towards negotiating a trade deal centered on reducing tariffs for steel and autos. However, the timeline for finalizing the agreement remains uncertain, as mixed signals emanate from Washington, D.C. During recent diplomatic exchanges, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that agreements with key trading partners could be imminent. Yet, shortly after, President Donald Trump mentioned ongoing evaluations of potential deals, adding a layer of uncertainty to the process.

Officials from both nations have engaged in productive discussions remotely and in person. The focus has not only been on tariffs but also on broader economic issues, such as the UK digital services tax. According to a UK representative, although progress has been encouraging, it is too early to predict when a deal will be finalized.

A pertinent issue in the negotiations appears to be the disagreement over Britain's phytosanitary standards, which currently restrict certain U.S. meat imports. Despite this impasse, U.S. officials acknowledge the limited demand for these products in Britain. A UK government spokesman emphasized a calm, methodical approach, prioritizing reducing pressures on businesses and consumers while continuing negotiations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025