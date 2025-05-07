He Lifeng: China's Diplomatic Bridge in U.S. Trade Talks

He Lifeng, China's Vice Premier and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, is leading key negotiations with American authorities aimed at resolving ongoing trade disputes. His meetings are scheduled to take place in Switzerland with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, America's chief trade negotiator. Tensions between the two nations remain high, partly due to increased tariffs.

He Lifeng, despite his initial reserved demeanor, has honed his diplomatic skills, impressing foreign diplomats and investors. Known for his close ties with Xi Jinping, he maintains China's economic and trade priorities while engaging with top global business leaders, having held over 60 meetings with foreign officials and executives in the past year alone.

While many Western executives see He as a defender of existing policies rather than an innovator, his understanding of China's economic complexities has proven critical in various international discussions. As he prepares for further dialogues in France, He's increasing influence marks a strategic effort from China to manage its global trade relationships effectively.

