Social Media Storm: Congress Posts and Deletes Peace Quote Amidst Tensions
The Karnataka Congress unit posted and then deleted a Mahatma Gandhi peace quote on social media. This followed India's airstrike on Pakistan in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Congress and BJP leaders praised India's military response, standing unified with the nation and security forces.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka unit of Congress faced a social media backlash after posting a quote from Mahatma Gandhi emphasizing peace, which they later deleted. The post came shortly after India launched airstrikes on Pakistan, targeting locations as part of its 'Operation Sindoor' in response to a deadly terrorist attack.
In a subsequent post, Congress lauded the Indian Air Force, highlighting their strength and expressing solidarity with the government and security forces. "We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor," read a statement from the party on the social platform 'X'.
Prominent leaders from both Congress and BJP, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, praised India's decisive military response to the terror attack, calling it a 'befitting reply'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Drama Unfolds: Indian National Faces Charges for Airborne Misconduct
India Imposes Tariff to Combat Chinese Steel Surge
Historic India-Saudi Arabia MoU Signing Underlines Strengthened Ties
India deeply values its historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth, momentum: PM Modi ahead of visit to country.
India and Saudi Arabia: A Boundless Partnership