Left Menu

Social Media Storm: Congress Posts and Deletes Peace Quote Amidst Tensions

The Karnataka Congress unit posted and then deleted a Mahatma Gandhi peace quote on social media. This followed India's airstrike on Pakistan in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Congress and BJP leaders praised India's military response, standing unified with the nation and security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:12 IST
Social Media Storm: Congress Posts and Deletes Peace Quote Amidst Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka unit of Congress faced a social media backlash after posting a quote from Mahatma Gandhi emphasizing peace, which they later deleted. The post came shortly after India launched airstrikes on Pakistan, targeting locations as part of its 'Operation Sindoor' in response to a deadly terrorist attack.

In a subsequent post, Congress lauded the Indian Air Force, highlighting their strength and expressing solidarity with the government and security forces. "We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor," read a statement from the party on the social platform 'X'.

Prominent leaders from both Congress and BJP, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, praised India's decisive military response to the terror attack, calling it a 'befitting reply'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025