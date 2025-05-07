Social Media Storm: Congress Posts and Deletes Peace Quote Amidst Tensions

The Karnataka unit of Congress faced a social media backlash after posting a quote from Mahatma Gandhi emphasizing peace, which they later deleted. The post came shortly after India launched airstrikes on Pakistan, targeting locations as part of its 'Operation Sindoor' in response to a deadly terrorist attack.

In a subsequent post, Congress lauded the Indian Air Force, highlighting their strength and expressing solidarity with the government and security forces. "We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor," read a statement from the party on the social platform 'X'.

Prominent leaders from both Congress and BJP, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, praised India's decisive military response to the terror attack, calling it a 'befitting reply'.

(With inputs from agencies.)