Vengeance Calls: Widow's Demand After Operation Sindoor

Jennifer Nathaniel, the widow of Pahalgam terror attack victim Sushil Nathaniel, voices her desire for the death of the four terrorists responsible. The Indian armed forces, in retaliation, launched missile strikes on nine targets, including terror strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

In a poignant reaction to the recent Operation Sindoor conducted by Indian armed forces, Jennifer Nathaniel, widow of Pahalgam terror attack victim Sushil Nathaniel, expressed her determination to see the four terrorists responsible for her husband's death brought to justice.

The Indian military launched a fierce retaliation early Wednesday, executing missile strikes on nine key terror targets within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Among these were the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.

Speaking to reporters, Jennifer Nathaniel, aged 54, stressed that, while the military response was justified, she longs for the specific death of the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, condemning them for their inhuman actions and demanding equivalent retribution.

