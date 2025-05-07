Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended India's armed forces for the missile strikes on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Siddaramaiah highlighted the operation's significance in avenging the victims and underscored national unity against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to counter terrorism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive action during 'Operation Sindoor'. The missile strikes aimed at nine terrorist enclaves in Pakistan followed the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.
During the operation, key terrorist strongholds, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, were targeted. This strategic retaliation underlines India's steadfast stance against terrorism, as emphasized by Siddaramaiah, who stated, 'India will respond with strength and unity.'
He further expressed that the attack was not only an assault on lives but on India's spirit. Hence, the collective resolve to stand with armed forces remains unbroken, showcasing India's unified front in preserving peace and humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Drama Unfolds: Indian National Faces Charges for Airborne Misconduct
India Imposes Tariff to Combat Chinese Steel Surge
Historic India-Saudi Arabia MoU Signing Underlines Strengthened Ties
India deeply values its historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth, momentum: PM Modi ahead of visit to country.
India and Saudi Arabia: A Boundless Partnership