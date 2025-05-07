Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Widow's Gratitude for Bold Anti-Terror Action

Priya Darshani Achariya, widow of Pahalgam attack victim Prashant Satpathy, expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its decisive response against terror in Pakistan and PoK. She emphasized the importance of valuing human life and condemned terrorism as a global menace, advocating for its complete eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Priya Darshani Achariya from Odisha expressed her gratitude to the Indian government following decisive military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These actions were a response to the Pahalgam attack, where her husband, Prashant Satpathy, was among 26 people killed.

In a sign of hope, Achariya recounted assurances from the army personnel at her husband's side, stating action would be taken, now fulfilled with the missile strikes on terror targets. The operation, named 'Operation Sindoor', sent a strong message about the sanctity of human life.

Achariya emphasized the need for continued efforts to combat terrorism globally, underlining her belief in peace and the importance of respecting human life to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

