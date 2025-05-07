Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Response to Terrorism

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar praised PM Modi and the armed forces for successfully executing 'Operation Sindoor', a military retaliation against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists after the Pahalgam attack. The operation targeted nine terror camps, sending a clear anti-terrorism message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's armed forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation, a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, involved missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Early on Wednesday, Indian forces targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba strongholds, crippling the networks responsible for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. This decisive action was praised by both Shinde and Pawar, highlighting the unity and resolve of Indian leadership against terrorism.

Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of political backing in cross-border military actions and lauded PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh for their steadfast support. He reiterated India's commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the nation's intolerance for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

