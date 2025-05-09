Middle Eastern Geopolitics: Crackdown on Palestinian Factions in Lebanon and Syria

In an unprecedented geopolitical shift, Syria and Lebanon are cracking down on longtime armed Palestinian factions within their territories, signaling potential realignment of power in the region. The move is part of Lebanon's government strategy to centralize military presence and follows Syria's change of governance under the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

This crackdown occurs as the influence of Iran's allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, diminishes due to a protracted conflict with Israel and internal political transitions. Syrian forces have started disarming Palestinian groups, enforcing new limits on their operations and leaving their activities largely charitable.

Lebanon's strategy includes reclaiming control over informal border crossings, previously used by militants allied with Iran. Palestinian leadership, caught off-guard, now faces restrictions while witnessing evolving dynamics in Lebanese-Syrian political landscapes.

