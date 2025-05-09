Left Menu

Middle Eastern Geopolitics: Crackdown on Palestinian Factions in Lebanon and Syria

Syria and Lebanon are intensifying actions against armed Palestinian factions long present in their countries. The move aligns with Lebanon’s intent to consolidate military power and emerging political shifts in Syria. These developments occur amidst regional tensions, especially Iran's waning influence, and changing alliances that affect Palestinian groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:48 IST
  • Lebanon

In an unprecedented geopolitical shift, Syria and Lebanon are cracking down on longtime armed Palestinian factions within their territories, signaling potential realignment of power in the region. The move is part of Lebanon's government strategy to centralize military presence and follows Syria's change of governance under the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

This crackdown occurs as the influence of Iran's allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, diminishes due to a protracted conflict with Israel and internal political transitions. Syrian forces have started disarming Palestinian groups, enforcing new limits on their operations and leaving their activities largely charitable.

Lebanon's strategy includes reclaiming control over informal border crossings, previously used by militants allied with Iran. Palestinian leadership, caught off-guard, now faces restrictions while witnessing evolving dynamics in Lebanese-Syrian political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

