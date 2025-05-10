Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Push: De-escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Saudi Arabia is actively working to ease tensions between India and Pakistan by sending Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to both countries. This move follows heightened military confrontations, with Pakistan alleging Indian attacks on its airbases and launching a retaliatory operation called 'Iron Wall'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia is mediating to calm rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Kingdom dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, to both nations to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

The situation has intensified with Pakistan accusing India of targeting its airbases with missile attacks. In response, Pakistan initiated an operation dubbed 'Iron Wall'. The Saudi intervention seeks to steer both countries towards peaceful resolution.

Al-Jubeir's visit comes amid escalating military actions, including India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As part of its efforts, Saudi Arabia aims to leverage diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and prevent further military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

