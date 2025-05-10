Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Push: De-escalating India-Pakistan Tensions
Saudi Arabia is actively working to ease tensions between India and Pakistan by sending Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to both countries. This move follows heightened military confrontations, with Pakistan alleging Indian attacks on its airbases and launching a retaliatory operation called 'Iron Wall'.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia is mediating to calm rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Kingdom dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, to both nations to promote dialogue and de-escalation.
The situation has intensified with Pakistan accusing India of targeting its airbases with missile attacks. In response, Pakistan initiated an operation dubbed 'Iron Wall'. The Saudi intervention seeks to steer both countries towards peaceful resolution.
Al-Jubeir's visit comes amid escalating military actions, including India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As part of its efforts, Saudi Arabia aims to leverage diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and prevent further military confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hope for Peace: Congo and Rwanda's Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Economic Development
Global Diplomatic Efforts Intensify After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Nepal Urges Diplomatic Efforts in Wake of Student's Mysterious Death
IPL Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Military Confrontation
Nawaz Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions