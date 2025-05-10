Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Push: De-escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia is mediating to calm rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Kingdom dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, to both nations to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

The situation has intensified with Pakistan accusing India of targeting its airbases with missile attacks. In response, Pakistan initiated an operation dubbed 'Iron Wall'. The Saudi intervention seeks to steer both countries towards peaceful resolution.

Al-Jubeir's visit comes amid escalating military actions, including India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As part of its efforts, Saudi Arabia aims to leverage diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and prevent further military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)