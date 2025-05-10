Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: India-US Conversations Amidst Military Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the escalating military situation between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar reiterated India's continued responsible approach. Rubio urged both nations to de-escalate tensions and offered US assistance in facilitating communication to prevent future conflicts.

In a strategic phone call on Saturday, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar reassured that India maintains a measured and responsible stance in handling the situation.

The dialogue was initiated as both Indian and Pakistani forces engaged in targeting each other's military installations, heightening the already serious conflicts. This necessitated an urgent call for de-escalation measures.

Secretary Rubio, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution, urged both countries to find ways to de-escalate tensions and revive direct communication channels to prevent any miscalculations. He also suggested that the US is willing to support efforts in facilitating effective discussions to avert future disputes, as per statements from the US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

