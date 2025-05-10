Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Stand on Nuclear Options Amid Cross-Border Strikes

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that the nuclear option is not currently on the table amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. As cross-border attacks intensify, Asif cautions about the potential for broader destruction if the conflict escalates. No meeting of Pakistan's National Command Authority has been convened.

Updated: 10-05-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Saturday that the nuclear option is not currently being considered. This announcement came amid mutual targeting of military installations by both nations, raising concerns of a larger conflict.

Asif emphasized that while the nuclear option remains off the table at present, evolving circumstances could influence future decisions. He warned that the situation, if it deteriorates, could exert widespread impact beyond the region.

Meanwhile, India's precision strikes in response to a cross-border attack have intensified the standoff, with both nations reporting drone and missile attacks on multiple locations, prompting global attention to the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

