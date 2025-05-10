Congress Criticizes BJP's Political Play in Terror Attack Response
The Congress criticized the BJP for accusing the previous UPA government of passivity in responding to terror attacks. The ruling party shared a post contrasting the UPA's approach with its own, prompting Congress to demand clarity on prioritizing politics or unity.
The Congress party fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, condemning the ruling party's accusations against the previous UPA government for its alleged 'passivity' in handling terror attacks.
The BJP asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has adopted a tougher stance against terrorism, contrasting this with the UPA's era, where peace talks followed attacks.
Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, responded by questioning if the government is focusing on politics over unity, urging clarity on the need for bipartisanship during these challenging times.
