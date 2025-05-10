Congress Criticizes BJP's Political Play in Terror Attack Response

The Congress party fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, condemning the ruling party's accusations against the previous UPA government for its alleged 'passivity' in handling terror attacks.

The BJP asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has adopted a tougher stance against terrorism, contrasting this with the UPA's era, where peace talks followed attacks.

Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, responded by questioning if the government is focusing on politics over unity, urging clarity on the need for bipartisanship during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)