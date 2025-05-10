India Counters Provocations Along Western Border as Tensions Rise with Pakistan

India has effectively countered Pakistan's provocative actions along the western border, where drones, long-range weapons, and fighter jets targeted civilian areas and military infrastructure, officials confirmed on Saturday. As tensions rise, India remains in operational readiness, committed to non-escalation if mirrored by Pakistan's military.

During a press briefing, military spokeswoman Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision attacks were carried out on identified Pakistani military targets, ensuring minimal collateral damage. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that India responded in a measured way to Pakistan's escalatory actions, emphasizing that Pakistan launched unwarranted attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Despite Pakistan's continued provocations, including misinformation campaigns and air intrusions, Indian armed forces mitigated these threats effectively. Images debunking Pakistani claims of destruction at Indian air bases reinforced India's position. The Indian Army has been proportionally responding to artillery mortar exchanges, inflicting significant damage on the Pakistan Army.

