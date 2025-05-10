Left Menu

India Counters Provocations Along Western Border as Tensions Rise with Pakistan

India has countered Pakistan's provocative military actions along the western border, which included drone attacks and targeting civilian areas. Despite Pakistan's offensive intent, India remains committed to non-escalation if reciprocated. Recent exchanges included precision attacks on military targets, ensuring minimal collateral damage. Pakistan's misinformation claims were also debunked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:16 IST
India Counters Provocations Along Western Border as Tensions Rise with Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has effectively countered Pakistan's provocative actions along the western border, where drones, long-range weapons, and fighter jets targeted civilian areas and military infrastructure, officials confirmed on Saturday. As tensions rise, India remains in operational readiness, committed to non-escalation if mirrored by Pakistan's military.

During a press briefing, military spokeswoman Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision attacks were carried out on identified Pakistani military targets, ensuring minimal collateral damage. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that India responded in a measured way to Pakistan's escalatory actions, emphasizing that Pakistan launched unwarranted attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Despite Pakistan's continued provocations, including misinformation campaigns and air intrusions, Indian armed forces mitigated these threats effectively. Images debunking Pakistani claims of destruction at Indian air bases reinforced India's position. The Indian Army has been proportionally responding to artillery mortar exchanges, inflicting significant damage on the Pakistan Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025