High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S. and China Seek to Ease Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent began critical discussions in Geneva to alleviate escalating trade tensions between the two largest global economies. The talks, held amid ongoing tariff conflicts under President Trump, aim to reduce economic disruptions and forge a potential path to reconciliation.

Updated: 10-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:42 IST
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng initiated crucial discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva, marking a hopeful step towards easing the ongoing trade conflict disrupting the global economy. The meeting, amid heightened tensions, follows weeks of tariff escalations impacting international trade dynamics.

Amid a backdrop of strained economic relations, U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented extensive duties on Chinese imports, further unsettling financial markets and supply chains. The Geneva talks highlight a concerted effort to negotiate reductions and recalibrations of these impositions, addressing an urgent need for potential economic reforms.

Both parties face challenges ahead, with low expectations among economic analysts for immediate breakthroughs. However, the dialogue signals an essential move by both nations to seek resolution, supported by Swiss diplomatic intervention and further engagements involving the World Trade Organization leadership.

