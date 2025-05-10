Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Negotiate Without Mediation

India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following direct negotiations, despite US President Trump's claims of American mediation. A call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations initiated the breakthrough discussions. No further talks on other issues have been planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, India and Pakistan have reached a consensus to cease military actions through direct negotiations, government sources disclosed on Saturday.

This announcement arrives amid US President Donald Trump's assertions that the terms were settled with American intervention for a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between the two countries.

Sources revealed that the discussions were initiated by a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations, leading to a successful agreement. There are currently no plans to address other issues at new talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

