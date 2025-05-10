Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Negotiate Without Mediation

In an unexpected turn of events, India and Pakistan have reached a consensus to cease military actions through direct negotiations, government sources disclosed on Saturday.

This announcement arrives amid US President Donald Trump's assertions that the terms were settled with American intervention for a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between the two countries.

Sources revealed that the discussions were initiated by a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations, leading to a successful agreement. There are currently no plans to address other issues at new talks.

