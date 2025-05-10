Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Negotiate Without Mediation
India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following direct negotiations, despite US President Trump's claims of American mediation. A call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations initiated the breakthrough discussions. No further talks on other issues have been planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, India and Pakistan have reached a consensus to cease military actions through direct negotiations, government sources disclosed on Saturday.
This announcement arrives amid US President Donald Trump's assertions that the terms were settled with American intervention for a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between the two countries.
Sources revealed that the discussions were initiated by a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations, leading to a successful agreement. There are currently no plans to address other issues at new talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- ceasefire
- military
- negotiations
- US mediation
- Director General
- talks
- peace
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations Resume in Oman
Diplomatic Standoff: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Conclude
Tense Diplomacy: Iran and the US Resume Nuclear Negotiations
High-Stakes Negotiations: Iran and US Seek Path Forward on Nuclear Talks
Explosive Tragedy at Iran's Largest Port Amid Nuclear Negotiations