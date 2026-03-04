Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

Wall Street indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday, buoyed by reports suggesting Iranian operatives have reached out to the U.S. for dialogue aimed at conflict resolution. President Donald Trump's assurances to stabilize the oil market also enhanced investor confidence.

Significant gains were noted in tech-related stocks, with Nvidia rising by 1.6%, Amazon.com increasing by 3.4%, and Applied Digital seeing a notable jump of 9.1%. In contrast, the energy sector faced a downturn, led by declines in companies like ConocoPhillips and Cheniere Energy.

Despite the optimistic indicators, skepticism remains about imminent de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, amidst mixed views on the Federal Reserve's future policy. Meanwhile, crypto stocks soared following a bitcoin surge, and the CBOE volatility index fell as New York fed president asserted U.S. economic resilience.

