Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

Wall Street saw a rise as reports emerged of Iranian operatives reaching out to the U.S. for possible talks. President Trump's actions to stabilize oil markets further supported sentiment. Tech stocks rebounded strongly, while the energy sector declined. Investors remain cautious amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:59 IST
Wall Street indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday, buoyed by reports suggesting Iranian operatives have reached out to the U.S. for dialogue aimed at conflict resolution. President Donald Trump's assurances to stabilize the oil market also enhanced investor confidence.

Significant gains were noted in tech-related stocks, with Nvidia rising by 1.6%, Amazon.com increasing by 3.4%, and Applied Digital seeing a notable jump of 9.1%. In contrast, the energy sector faced a downturn, led by declines in companies like ConocoPhillips and Cheniere Energy.

Despite the optimistic indicators, skepticism remains about imminent de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, amidst mixed views on the Federal Reserve's future policy. Meanwhile, crypto stocks soared following a bitcoin surge, and the CBOE volatility index fell as New York fed president asserted U.S. economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

