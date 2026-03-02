Senegal's Political Crossroads: Prime Minister Sonko and President Faye at Odds Amid IMF Negotiations

The political landscape in Senegal is experiencing significant turbulence as Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko considers pulling his Pastef party out of the government. This potential shift comes as a response to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye potentially veering away from the party's vision, fueling rumors of a power struggle between the two leaders.

Senegal, already grappling with financial challenges and stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations, faces heightened tensions. These developments follow violent unrest at universities and controversial efforts to secure a new $1.8 billion lending program after uncovered financial discrepancies from the previous government.

Prime Minister Sonko emphasized that if a more severe rift occurs, his party may either endure a challenging cohabitation or withdraw to an opposition role. As divergent statements from the leaders' camps add to the political anxiety, concerns grow over possible setbacks in IMF talks and the economic implications for Senegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)