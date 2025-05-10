Left Menu

Progress in US-China Trade Talks: A Path Towards Economic Cooperation

The trade negotiations between China and the U.S. progressed in Geneva, with China represented by Vice Premier He Lifeng and the U.S. by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Discussions are poised to focus on enhancing economic ties and resolving ongoing trade disputes.

In a bid to strengthen economic ties, the United States and China resumed trade talks in Geneva on Saturday, following a brief pause for lunch, as reported by China's state media.

China's delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat opposite, signifying the high-level nature of these crucial discussions.

Both nations appear committed to resolving existing trade disputes, with the aim of bolstering bilateral economic cooperation and ensuring stability in global markets.

