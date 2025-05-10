Left Menu

Historic India-Pakistan Ceasefire Brokered by US

India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire following US-mediated talks, announced by President Donald Trump. The breakthrough was achieved after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended the leaders' wisdom and statesmanship. The ceasefire came after intense military exchanges between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected diplomatic breakthrough, India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire following negotiations mediated by the United States. President Donald Trump declared the agreement on Saturday, attributing the successful outcome to intensive talks spearheaded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This announcement follows a dangerous escalation in military hostilities between the two nations, with attacks on each other's military facilities. US Vice President JD Vance praised the leaders of India and Pakistan for their commitment to peace. Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed support for the de-escalation efforts.

The ceasefire took effect after high-level discussions involving senior officials from both countries. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities and announced the reopening of Pakistan's airspace, which was earlier closed due to heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

