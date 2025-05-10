Historic India-Pakistan Ceasefire Brokered by US

In an unexpected diplomatic breakthrough, India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire following negotiations mediated by the United States. President Donald Trump declared the agreement on Saturday, attributing the successful outcome to intensive talks spearheaded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This announcement follows a dangerous escalation in military hostilities between the two nations, with attacks on each other's military facilities. US Vice President JD Vance praised the leaders of India and Pakistan for their commitment to peace. Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed support for the de-escalation efforts.

The ceasefire took effect after high-level discussions involving senior officials from both countries. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities and announced the reopening of Pakistan's airspace, which was earlier closed due to heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)