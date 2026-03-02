Kremlin's Commitment to Peace Talks with Ukraine
The Kremlin reiterated its interest in pursuing peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia seeks a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. This statement indicates Moscow's preference for peaceful settlement while highlighting the geopolitical complexities of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has confirmed its commitment to continuing peace talks with Ukraine, asserting that a diplomatic solution is its preferred route to end the ongoing conflict.
During a statement on Monday, Russian officials emphasized the importance of negotiations, suggesting that it aligns with Russia's broader interests.
This announcement reflects the intricate geopolitical challenges that both countries face in achieving lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
