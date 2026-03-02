The Kremlin asserted on Monday that it is in Russia's strategic interest to persist with peace negotiations with Ukraine, aiming for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. Despite the deadlock over Ukraine's territorial concessions in the Donbas region, Moscow remains committed to finding a peaceful solution.

The standoff continues as Russian officials express skepticism about the efficacy of talks led by the U.S., especially given Ukraine's resistance to territorial demands. Bloomberg News highlighted growing doubts in Moscow about the talks' future without significant concessions from Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's unchanged stance on negotiations, emphasizing their alignment with Russian interests. While valuing American mediation, Peskov underscored that Russia's decisions would primarily consider its own strategic interests.

