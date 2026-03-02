Ukraine and Russia Set to Continue Peace Talks Amid Hostilities

A new round of U.S.-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia has not been scrapped despite weekend strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.

While initially set for March 5-6 in Abu Dhabi, Kyiv is considering alternative locations—possibly Turkey or Switzerland—due to ongoing hostilities. "No-one has canceled the meeting," Zelenskiy reassured reporters during a WhatsApp briefing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations. Despite multiple rounds of talks, the parties remain divided, with Ukraine refusing to cede territory, and maintaining resilience through Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)