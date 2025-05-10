Kremlin Criticizes Europe's Mixed Messages Amid Ceasefire Push

The Kremlin has slammed European nations for issuing inconsistent statements, as they join forces with the United States to push for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. European leaders have also threatened Moscow with significant sanctions should it fail to comply.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the confrontational tone of Europe's statements, emphasizing that President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue with any leader ready to engage. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the West is united with the U.S. in urging Putin to demonstrate his commitment to peace.

Despite Russia's claims of openness to talks, the Kremlin outlined its reservations, including concerns over continued Western military aid to Ukraine. Russia argues that such assistance would give Ukraine an advantage, allowing it to strengthen during the ceasefire period.

(With inputs from agencies.)