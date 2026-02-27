Intensified Drone Defenses: Russia Thwarts 220 Ukrainian Drones
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its air defense systems had downed 220 Ukrainian drones over a nine-hour period, with some targeting Moscow. The ministry noted that 53 drones were intercepted in a three-hour window. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported 27 drones heading for the city were shot down.
In a significant escalation of aerial defense, Russia's Defence Ministry reported on Thursday that its air defense units successfully neutralized 220 Ukrainian drones within a mere nine hours, aiming to thwart potential threats.
The ministry statement detailed that 53 of these drones were shot down in a concise three-hour operation concluded by 11 p.m., as a notable number targeted central Russian regions, including 12 that set their sights on the Russian capital, Moscow.
Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, communicated through the social media platform Telegram that 27 targeted drones were intercepted as they approached the city from 5 p.m. onwards, ensuring the capital's security amidst rising tensions.