India's Firm Stance Against Pakistan: Promises of Decisive Action
The Indian military warns of decisive action against any Pakistani misadventure. After a ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, India reiterates its commitment to defending its sovereignty. Commodore Raghu Nair emphasizes readiness for necessary operations, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh debunks claims of destroyed Indian missile installations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian military issued a stern warning to Pakistan, signaling that any future provocations will be met with decisive force. This announcement followed an agreement between the two nations to halt military actions.
Commodore Raghu Nair expressed India's commitment to respecting this ceasefire but assured that the military remains fully prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty. Nair emphasized operational readiness during a briefing.
Further debunking misinformation, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh refuted Pakistani claims of destroying India's S-400 and BrahMos installations, citing significant Pakistani losses in both land and air engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The S-400 Conundrum: Russia’s Built-in Surprises for China
BrahMos Missile Factory Boosts Defense Manufacturing in Lucknow
Destruction of airfields in Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj etc false claims by Pakistan: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
Pakistan has suffered losses in both land and air: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
Pak attempted malicious misinformation campaign; its claims of destroying our S-400 system, airfields at Surat false: Wng Cdr Singh.