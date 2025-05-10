India's Firm Stance Against Pakistan: Promises of Decisive Action

The Indian military issued a stern warning to Pakistan, signaling that any future provocations will be met with decisive force. This announcement followed an agreement between the two nations to halt military actions.

Commodore Raghu Nair expressed India's commitment to respecting this ceasefire but assured that the military remains fully prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty. Nair emphasized operational readiness during a briefing.

Further debunking misinformation, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh refuted Pakistani claims of destroying India's S-400 and BrahMos installations, citing significant Pakistani losses in both land and air engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)