Left Menu

India's Firm Stance Against Pakistan: Promises of Decisive Action

The Indian military warns of decisive action against any Pakistani misadventure. After a ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, India reiterates its commitment to defending its sovereignty. Commodore Raghu Nair emphasizes readiness for necessary operations, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh debunks claims of destroyed Indian missile installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:56 IST
India's Firm Stance Against Pakistan: Promises of Decisive Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military issued a stern warning to Pakistan, signaling that any future provocations will be met with decisive force. This announcement followed an agreement between the two nations to halt military actions.

Commodore Raghu Nair expressed India's commitment to respecting this ceasefire but assured that the military remains fully prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty. Nair emphasized operational readiness during a briefing.

Further debunking misinformation, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh refuted Pakistani claims of destroying India's S-400 and BrahMos installations, citing significant Pakistani losses in both land and air engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025