Victory Celebrated: India-Pak Ceasefire Under Modi's Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the India-Pakistan ceasefire as a national victory. He praised the Indian armed forces' valor under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The ceasefire agreement was formalized by the DGMOs of both countries. Yadav applauded India's strategic prowess, citing previous successful military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav characterized the recently brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan as a triumph for the nation. Speaking at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, Yadav praised the courage and valor of the Indian armed forces, all made possible under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav assured reporters that any decision made by the Indian government under Modi's leadership would be the correct one. He expressed pride in the way India's military achievements have set an example, asserting that the country's strategic actions brought adversaries to their knees.

The ceasefire was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reporting that directives had been agreed upon to halt all military action from both sides. Yadav referenced India's previous surgical and air strikes as evidence of the country's unprecedented military strategy under Modi, boosting national pride.

