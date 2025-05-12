President Emmanuel Macron's office has condemned the spread of misinformation suggesting that he and fellow European leaders were involved in drug use during a train journey to Kyiv. A misleading video showed Macron with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leading to unfounded claims of drug use.

The Elysee Palace clarified that the white object in the footage was merely a tissue. "When European unity is inconvenient, disinformation stretches so far as to mistake a tissue for drugs," the palace commented, highlighting the importance of staying alert against such manipulation.

France is taking stronger measures to combat fake news, assigning its Viginum disinformation watchdog to monitor Russia-linked social media and expose influence campaigns. Concerns have also been raised about US alt-right media accounts perpetuating Russian propaganda in the public discourse.

