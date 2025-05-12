European Leaders Battle Fake News on Kyiv Train Visit
President Emmanuel Macron's office has accused enemies of spreading fake news, suggesting he and other European leaders used drugs during a Kyiv train visit. Video footage showed Macron with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British PM Keir Starmer. The Elysee claimed the object in question was a tissue, urging vigilance against disinformation.
President Emmanuel Macron's office has condemned the spread of misinformation suggesting that he and fellow European leaders were involved in drug use during a train journey to Kyiv. A misleading video showed Macron with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leading to unfounded claims of drug use.
The Elysee Palace clarified that the white object in the footage was merely a tissue. "When European unity is inconvenient, disinformation stretches so far as to mistake a tissue for drugs," the palace commented, highlighting the importance of staying alert against such manipulation.
France is taking stronger measures to combat fake news, assigning its Viginum disinformation watchdog to monitor Russia-linked social media and expose influence campaigns. Concerns have also been raised about US alt-right media accounts perpetuating Russian propaganda in the public discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
