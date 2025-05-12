Left Menu

BJP Leader Alleges Bias Against Hindu Youths in Murshidabad

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the West Bengal government of unjustly targeting Hindu youths during recent communal unrest in Murshidabad. Adhikari criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response and alleged bias, while TMC countered by rejecting the accusations and accusing BJP of communal polarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:40 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the West Bengal government of arresting and harassing innocent Hindu youths amid the communal violence in Murshidabad, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that two youths were recently arrested for speaking out against alleged oppression of Hindus during the April unrest. He stated that Hindu youths from affected areas, being a minority, could not have instigated such violence.

Asserting that the Mamata Banerjee administration was treating Hindus unfairly while letting real culprits free, Adhikari threatened a BJP-led district-wide protest and promised legal aid to arrested individuals. TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar countered, accusing Adhikari of communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

