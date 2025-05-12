BJP Leader Alleges Bias Against Hindu Youths in Murshidabad

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the West Bengal government of arresting and harassing innocent Hindu youths amid the communal violence in Murshidabad, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that two youths were recently arrested for speaking out against alleged oppression of Hindus during the April unrest. He stated that Hindu youths from affected areas, being a minority, could not have instigated such violence.

Asserting that the Mamata Banerjee administration was treating Hindus unfairly while letting real culprits free, Adhikari threatened a BJP-led district-wide protest and promised legal aid to arrested individuals. TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar countered, accusing Adhikari of communal discord.

