Trump's Diplomacy: Halting Nuclear Tensions and Boosting Trade

President Donald Trump claimed credit for a ceasefire between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, highlighting potential trade deals as incentives for peace. Trump emphasized a trade-driven approach to conflict resolution and acknowledged the role of key U.S. officials in facilitating negotiations.

President Donald Trump announced his administration's role in averting a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of trade as a peace-building tool.

At a White House press briefing, Trump detailed how the U.S. facilitated a full and immediate ceasefire between the two nations following intense cross-border hostilities.

Trump praised the leadership of India and Pakistan for their cooperation and hinted at substantial future trade partnerships as a reward for their commitment to peace. He credited Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts in achieving this diplomatic success.

