Trump's Diplomacy: Halting Nuclear Tensions and Boosting Trade

President Donald Trump announced his administration's role in averting a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of trade as a peace-building tool.

At a White House press briefing, Trump detailed how the U.S. facilitated a full and immediate ceasefire between the two nations following intense cross-border hostilities.

Trump praised the leadership of India and Pakistan for their cooperation and hinted at substantial future trade partnerships as a reward for their commitment to peace. He credited Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts in achieving this diplomatic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)