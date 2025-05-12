Tharoor Criticizes Trump's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, has expressed criticism towards US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the halt of military hostilities between India and Pakistan. Tharoor accused Trump of attempting to take credit for the ceasefire and lambasted the American president for re-hyphenating the two South Asian nations, suggesting a false equivalence between India and Pakistan.

The Congress MP clarified that India's actions were prompted by a request from Pakistan's DGMO, dismissing Trump's social media post as misleading. Tharoor strongly opposed the idea of internationalizing the Kashmir dispute, underscoring India's stance that Kashmir is an integral part of India and should not be subjected to external interference.

The understanding to stop cross-border military actions came after four tense days of conflict. Despite Trump's claim of US mediation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the decision was made following a call between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan, independent of international involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)