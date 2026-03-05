Unlocking Jammu and Kashmir's Agricultural Potential: A Call to Youth

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called upon the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to harness the potential of agriculture and allied sectors to transition from job seekers to job creators. Speaking at a startup outreach program at SKUAST-Jammu, he emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in these sectors.

Abdullah noted that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is not solely dependent on tourism, highlighting agriculture and horticulture as equally significant components of the state's SGDP. He addressed the limitations of government employment, encouraging students to explore opportunities in agriculture and allied industries.

He stressed the necessity for value addition in agriculture, urging a shift towards modern agricultural entrepreneurship. Programs like JKCIP and HADP, he said, aim to transform agriculture into a high-value, technology-driven sector, offering significant economic opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)