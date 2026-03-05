Jammu & Kashmir's Victory: A New Era in Indian Domestic Cricket

Jammu & Kashmir's recent triumph in the prestigious Ranji Trophy showcases the impact of ongoing investments in cricket infrastructure in the region. The team secured their first title by gaining a significant first innings lead over the eight-time champions Karnataka last week.

ICC chairman Jay Shah praised the accomplishment after meeting with the victorious team, highlighting the role of sustained development in J&K's cricketing scene. Shah played a key role during his tenure as BCCI secretary, frequently visiting the area to oversee progress.

The J&K cricket team expressed gratitude for Shah's influence in their success, emphasizing opportunities in domestic cricket. BCCI president Mithun Manhas also noted Shah's historical involvement, marking a new chapter for J&K in the realm of cricket.