Congress Urges PM Modi for All-Party Meet Amid Border Tensions

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit has issued a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting following recent developments and persistent cross-border threats from Pakistan.

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma raised concerns about the effectiveness of the agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military actions, citing frequent violations.

He highlighted the necessity for PM Modi to engage with opposition leaders, emphasizing that the current mandate requires he act in reflection of the people's will. The Congress further underscored the urgent need for a special Parliament session to address security issues, while also paying homage to the nation's security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)