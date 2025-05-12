Congress Urges PM Modi for All-Party Meet Amid Border Tensions
The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit calls on PM Modi to convene an all-party meeting due to ongoing cross-border threats from Pakistan. They question the effectiveness of agreements to end hostilities and emphasize the need for discussions in Parliament. The party pays tribute to security forces and recalls Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war.
The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit has issued a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting following recent developments and persistent cross-border threats from Pakistan.
Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma raised concerns about the effectiveness of the agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military actions, citing frequent violations.
He highlighted the necessity for PM Modi to engage with opposition leaders, emphasizing that the current mandate requires he act in reflection of the people's will. The Congress further underscored the urgent need for a special Parliament session to address security issues, while also paying homage to the nation's security forces.
