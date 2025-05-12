Modi's Operation Sindoor: A New Dawn in India's Anti-Terror Strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a robust stance against terrorism, stating that both terrorists and the governments harboring them will be treated equally. Emphasizing no tolerance for nuclear blackmail, Modi's address highlighted a decisive shift in India's response to terrorism, especially concerning Pakistan, post-Operation Sindoor.
In a bold move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an unequivocal stance against terrorism and nations that endorse it, notably Pakistan. This comes after Operation Sindoor, a strategic shift signaling India's refusal to distinguish between terrorists and the states supporting them.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Modi's address, noting it reinforces that India will view any terror attack as an act of war. Modi emphasized three 'new normals', marking a significant policy departure from the past, especially in light of historical incidents like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
However, critics like Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan questioned the omission of key issues such as the Kashmir conflict's internationalization and the Simla Agreement. Despite differing opinions, Modi's speech serves as a warning to the global community on India's hardened stance against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
