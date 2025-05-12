Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Critiques PM Modi's Silence on Key Issues

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized PM Narendra Modi’s national address, highlighting his silence on foreign intervention in India-Pakistan affairs. Bhattacharya condemned the omission of assurances against third-party mediation and voiced concerns over media misinformation following the Pahalgam terror attack.

CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address, asserting that Modi's silence overshadowed his words. Bhattacharya questioned Modi's failure to assure citizens against third-party involvement in India-Pakistan matters, amid recent claims by the US administration concerning intervention.

Amidst concerns about media misinformation, Bhattacharya highlighted the omission of Modi's stance on abusive social media targeting of key figures. Victims included Himanshi Narwal, affected by the Pahalgam attack, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The leader labeled Modi's quietness on these issues as disturbing, urging for a transparent government briefing in Parliament.

In response to Modi's warning to Pakistan against "nuclear blackmail," Bhattacharya demanded clarity on the timeline for justice after the terror attack. The Left leader called for an urgent Parliament session to address these pressing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

