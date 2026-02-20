Left Menu

Cracking Down on Noisy Roads: Latur's Bold Move Against Modified Silencers

In Latur, police destroyed Rs 1.5 lakh worth of modified two-wheeler silencers using a road roller. Confiscated following numerous complaints about noise pollution, these silencers posed a public health risk. Action under the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against 61 motorcycles by personnel from various local police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:00 IST
Cracking Down on Noisy Roads: Latur's Bold Move Against Modified Silencers
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Latur have taken a strong stance against noise pollution by destroying modified two-wheeler silencers, a police official reported. The confiscated silencers, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, were flattened with a road roller.

The operation targeted silencers seized during regular checks by MIDC, Shivajinagar, and Vivekanand Chowk police teams. This decisive action followed a surge in citizen complaints regarding excessive noise impacting public health and causing traffic indiscipline.

Consequently, legal measures were enforced under the Motor Vehicles Act against 61 motorcycles, demonstrating the city's commitment to maintaining road order and curbing sound pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026