Cracking Down on Noisy Roads: Latur's Bold Move Against Modified Silencers

Police in Latur have taken a strong stance against noise pollution by destroying modified two-wheeler silencers, a police official reported. The confiscated silencers, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, were flattened with a road roller.

The operation targeted silencers seized during regular checks by MIDC, Shivajinagar, and Vivekanand Chowk police teams. This decisive action followed a surge in citizen complaints regarding excessive noise impacting public health and causing traffic indiscipline.

Consequently, legal measures were enforced under the Motor Vehicles Act against 61 motorcycles, demonstrating the city's commitment to maintaining road order and curbing sound pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)