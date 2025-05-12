OPCC Calls for Transparency: Debate Over Modi's Operation Sindoor Address

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation following Operation Sindoor. The OPCC believes the speech falls short of addressing critical queries the public has about foreign policy shifts and potential third-party involvement in India-Pakistan issues.

According to OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, questions remain unanswered, particularly about the government's stance on third-party intervention in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue. Das suggests that the abrupt withdrawal of forces has not been thoroughly justified to the public.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar lauded the Prime Minister for his firm stance against Pakistan, emphasizing that terror and diplomacy or trade do not mix. Despite the praise from government allies, the OPCC calls for a special parliamentary debate to ensure transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)