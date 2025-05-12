India-Pakistan Tensions: Briefing on Operation Sindoor

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to brief a parliamentary committee next week regarding the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. This briefing follows the terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent military responses by both nations.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs has been notified that Misri will deliver his insights on May 19. This meeting occurs in light of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, aimed at retaliating for the Pahalgam attack, which has intensified military interactions between the two countries.

Misri is expected to update the panel about current foreign policy developments involving India and Pakistan, including the agreement reached on May 10 to cease all military actions.

