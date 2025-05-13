Guinea's Path to Democracy: December 2025 Election Plans Unveiled

In a bid to reassure investors, the Prime Minister of junta-ruled Guinea, Amadou Oury Bah, has announced that elections will be held in December 2025. This announcement was made during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and comes after previous missed deadlines for a return to civilian rule.

Guinea, under the leadership of military figure Mamady Doumbouya since a coup in 2021, has been in political limbo. The government announced that a constitutional referendum would take place on September 21, 2025, serving as a precursor to the general elections.

The announcement also mentioned Guinea's strategic Simandou iron ore project as pivotal to the nation's economic aspirations. The country's former ruling parties remain suspended, while the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea is under surveillance.

