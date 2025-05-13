Left Menu

Guinea's Path to Democracy: December 2025 Election Plans Unveiled

The Prime Minister of junta-led Guinea has announced new elections will be held in December 2025. This announcement aims to reassure investors during an African business forum. A constitutional referendum is set for September 2025, and the Simandou iron ore project is key to the country's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:58 IST
Guinea's Path to Democracy: December 2025 Election Plans Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

In a bid to reassure investors, the Prime Minister of junta-ruled Guinea, Amadou Oury Bah, has announced that elections will be held in December 2025. This announcement was made during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and comes after previous missed deadlines for a return to civilian rule.

Guinea, under the leadership of military figure Mamady Doumbouya since a coup in 2021, has been in political limbo. The government announced that a constitutional referendum would take place on September 21, 2025, serving as a precursor to the general elections.

The announcement also mentioned Guinea's strategic Simandou iron ore project as pivotal to the nation's economic aspirations. The country's former ruling parties remain suspended, while the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea is under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025