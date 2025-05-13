Left Menu

Sussan Ley's Leadership Marks New Era for Australia's Liberal Party

The conservative Liberal Party of Australia elected Sussan Ley, a former outback pilot, as its first female leader following a significant election loss. Ley aims to reform economic and tax policies while addressing the party's declining support among women, marking a pivotal shift in party leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:09 IST
In a significant shift for Australia's conservative Liberal Party, Sussan Ley was elected as its first female leader, succeeding Peter Dutton after an election loss marked by comparisons to Trump-era policies.

The appointment of Ley, a former pilot and finance expert, sends a powerful message to Australian women. Ley acknowledged the need for fresh approaches in economic and tax reform, voicing her intent to address the decline in female support for the party. She also emphasized the importance of meeting modern Australia's expectations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, having secured a second term, plans global discussions on trade, capping a transformative election that saw the Labor Party capitalizing on voters' backlash against international instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

