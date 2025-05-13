Left Menu

U.S. Lowers 'De Minimis' Tariff: A New Chapter in Trade Relations with China

The United States has announced a reduction in the 'de minimis' tariff on shipments from China, signaling a de-escalation in the trade tensions between the two nations. This follows a truce reached in Geneva, cutting tariffs down from 120% to 54% starting May 14, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:26 IST
U.S. Lowers 'De Minimis' Tariff: A New Chapter in Trade Relations with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a reduction in the 'de minimis' tariff on shipments from China, marking a significant step in de-escalating ongoing trade tensions. This decision comes after extensive talks in Geneva, where both countries agreed to unwind tariffs that have burdened their economies since April.

According to a White House order, the tariff will be reduced from 120% to 54%, with a flat fee of $100 starting May 14, 2025. Previously, President Trump had ended the de minimis exemption to combat its exploitation by companies like Shein and Temu, and to curb illegal trafficking.

This truce provides a temporary reprieve for Chinese firms, giving them time to adjust their business models. While critics argue the de minimis rule undermines U.S. industries and facilitates contraband, the reduced tariffs offer breathing room for retailers to adapt to the changing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025