High-Stakes Conflict: Pakistan's Devastating Military Losses

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dramatically, leading to casualties on both sides. Pakistan has reported the loss of 11 military personnel, adding that 78 more were wounded. The conflict also claimed the lives of 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, with another 121 injured, according to a military statement.

The engagement between the two nations, characterized by cross-border drone and missile strikes, saw Pakistan's armed forces launch retaliatory operations dubbed 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq'. This operation aimed to deliver strategic and precise retributive strikes against Indian positions.

Despite the conflict's intensity, an understanding was reached on Saturday to end hostilities. The Pakistani military emphasized its commitment to defend national sovereignty and promised a decisive response to any future challenges. The nation mourns the loss of its military and civilian personnel, paying tribute to their sacrifices in defending the homeland.

