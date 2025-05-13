Operation Sindoor: The Unyielding Pursuit of Justice

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has emphasized that 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a mission but represents India's unwavering pledge to justice. He highlighted India's incursion into Pakistan to dismantle terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Chugh declared, 'This is new India. It desires peace but will go to any lengths to dismantle terror networks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that nuclear threats won't be tolerated, and India will not engage in talks or trade with terror. The discussion will focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has called for a special parliamentary session to address the recent terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack. In the wake of rising tensions, opposition leaders seek answers on India's counter-terror policies and the international dynamics influencing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)