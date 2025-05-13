Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: The Unyielding Pursuit of Justice

BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stated that Operation Sindoor signifies India's relentless commitment to eradicating terror. Operations targeted terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed within Pakistan. As demands for a parliamentary session rise, opposition seeks clarity on India's counter-terror strategy and recent terror attacks amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:21 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has emphasized that 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a mission but represents India's unwavering pledge to justice. He highlighted India's incursion into Pakistan to dismantle terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Chugh declared, 'This is new India. It desires peace but will go to any lengths to dismantle terror networks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that nuclear threats won't be tolerated, and India will not engage in talks or trade with terror. The discussion will focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has called for a special parliamentary session to address the recent terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack. In the wake of rising tensions, opposition leaders seek answers on India's counter-terror policies and the international dynamics influencing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

