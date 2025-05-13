Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP in Liquor Policy Case

The Supreme Court has provided temporary protection to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy by setting aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision to reject his anticipatory bail. The case will be reheard, preventing Reddy's arrest in the meantime. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for careful examination of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:33 IST
Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP in Liquor Policy Case
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has extended significant relief to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, overturning the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision to deny his anticipatory bail in the state's liquor policy case.

The apex court has mandated the High Court to revisit Reddy's bail plea within four weeks, ensuring that he is not subject to arrest during this period.

The Supreme Court criticized the initial hearing for not thoroughly considering the available evidence and instructed the High Court to meticulously scrutinize all investigation materials, including those presented by the investigating officer.

The bench noted the absence of any direct connection between Reddy and the alleged crime at this stage and highlighted the importance of arrests based on substantial grounds rather than presumptions.

Condemning 'mechanical arrests,' the court underscored the importance of evaluating the necessity of an arrest before proceeding post-case registration.

Stressing on respecting the dignity of a sitting Member of Parliament, the Supreme Court urged the High Court to revisit the bail plea with a balanced approach and file an updated affidavit post-reassessment.

This ruling extends temporary protection to Reddy while reinforcing the significance of due process in prominent investigations. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025