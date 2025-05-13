Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP in Liquor Policy Case
The Supreme Court has provided temporary protection to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy by setting aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision to reject his anticipatory bail. The case will be reheard, preventing Reddy's arrest in the meantime. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for careful examination of evidence.
The Supreme Court has extended significant relief to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, overturning the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision to deny his anticipatory bail in the state's liquor policy case.
The apex court has mandated the High Court to revisit Reddy's bail plea within four weeks, ensuring that he is not subject to arrest during this period.
The Supreme Court criticized the initial hearing for not thoroughly considering the available evidence and instructed the High Court to meticulously scrutinize all investigation materials, including those presented by the investigating officer.
The bench noted the absence of any direct connection between Reddy and the alleged crime at this stage and highlighted the importance of arrests based on substantial grounds rather than presumptions.
Condemning 'mechanical arrests,' the court underscored the importance of evaluating the necessity of an arrest before proceeding post-case registration.
Stressing on respecting the dignity of a sitting Member of Parliament, the Supreme Court urged the High Court to revisit the bail plea with a balanced approach and file an updated affidavit post-reassessment.
This ruling extends temporary protection to Reddy while reinforcing the significance of due process in prominent investigations. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)
