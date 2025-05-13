Balancing Acts: Serbia's EU Path Amid Russian Ties

During a visit to Belgrade, European Council President Antonio Costa criticized Serbia's populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, for attending Russia's Victory Day ceremonies. Costa, however, reported that Serbia remains committed to joining the European Union.

Costa's meeting with Vucic comes amid Serbia's attempt to maintain its longstanding ties with Russia and China while pursuing EU membership. Despite Serbia's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia, Costa highlighted a clear condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as essential for accession.

Locally, Vucic faces pressure following anti-corruption protests. As European integration looms, Vucic has pledged reform as Serbia remains eager for EU membership. Costa's visit continues to Bosnia, amid ethnic tensions affecting its EU accession process.

